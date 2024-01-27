Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 835,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. 547,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

