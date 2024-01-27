Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,135 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 10,734,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

