Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

