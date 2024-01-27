Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.96. 430,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.