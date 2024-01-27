Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 353 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

