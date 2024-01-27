Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.72 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $78.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00023054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00080748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00030498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,430,587 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

