CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. 1,299,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

