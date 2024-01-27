Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 96,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 211,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 984,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,024,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

