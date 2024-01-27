Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

