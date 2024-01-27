Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of CTRYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Country Garden has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.
Country Garden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.