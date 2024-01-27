Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Country Garden has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

