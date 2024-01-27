CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.47.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.