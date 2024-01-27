CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.47.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

