Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.