Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Shares of CS remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

