Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $327,872.49 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32.

On Monday, November 20th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

