Creightons (LON:CRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.33

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.33 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.33 ($0.25), with a volume of 23898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.10 ($0.26).

Creightons Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm has a market cap of £14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

