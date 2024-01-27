CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.75

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 2434389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

