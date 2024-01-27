CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $735.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

