CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.1 %

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,757. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

