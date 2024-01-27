CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Get CSX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.