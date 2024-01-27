CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

