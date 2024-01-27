CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

