Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.8 %

CFR stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 519,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

