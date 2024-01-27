Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
