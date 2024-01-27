CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 33.26%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

