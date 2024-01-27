CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVBF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 1,236,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,032. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

