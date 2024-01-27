Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Dana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 595,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,703. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

