Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.99. The company had a trading volume of 556,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.