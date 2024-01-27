Dave Perrill Sells 30,000 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00.

Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$41,100.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CVE:HIVE traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.48. 906,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.12. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.96. The firm has a market cap of C$394.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.