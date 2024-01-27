Decentralized Social Price Hits $38.83 on Top Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $409.00 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $38.83 or 0.00092211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

