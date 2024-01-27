Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of DK opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.30. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,448,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

