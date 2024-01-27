Desjardins Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$27.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$27.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.89.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.79. The company has a market cap of C$40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0440061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

