Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. 1,063,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,427. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

