Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $185.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.12.

FANG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $279,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

