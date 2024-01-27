Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.12.

FANG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

