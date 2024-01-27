Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $9.46. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 11,135,459 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

