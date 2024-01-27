Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,541 shares of company stock worth $22,707,933. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $64.42 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

