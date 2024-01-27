Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
CWXZF remained flat at $5.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.