Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

CWXZF remained flat at $5.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

