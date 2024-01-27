Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.56. 4,511,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.