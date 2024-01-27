Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 363,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.