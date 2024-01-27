Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Donaldson Price Performance
DCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 363,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
Insider Activity at Donaldson
In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Donaldson
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
