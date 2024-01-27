Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.97% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFIN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

