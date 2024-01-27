Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

CUBE traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 965,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,118. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

