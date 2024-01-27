Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,328 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 1,181,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,634. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

