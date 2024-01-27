Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.74 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.