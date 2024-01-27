Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $582,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

