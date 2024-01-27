Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $37.98.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

