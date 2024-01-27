Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $706,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Performance
NYSE:AXP traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.