Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $311.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $312.45. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

