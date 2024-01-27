Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CRI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.31. 620,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

