Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

