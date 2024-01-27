Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 5,497 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Energy Transfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after buying an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 16,093,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

