Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 21,983 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

